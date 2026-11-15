An appeals court in New York dealt a blow to the Trump administration’s effort to cancel the commercial trucker licenses of illegal aliens.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that New York does not have to apply past cases to the administration’s new regulations preventing states from issuing commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to migrants that are valid past their date of legal residency.

This year, the Trump administration changed federal regulations to require states to take a migrant’s legal residency into consideration before issuing CDLs and to make sure the licenses are not valid after the end of the migrant’s legal residency date. The move came after it was found that thousands of migrants still had legal driver’s licenses even though they were no longer legally allowed to live in the U.S. That dichotomy allowed many of these migrants to continue working as commercial drivers even though they had no status as legal residents.

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The feds maintained that the new regulation was implied previously because a migrant cannot legally work after their legal status is revoked or had ended. The Appeals Court disagreed and now insists that New York cannot be held retroactively to the new regulation.

This particular case revolved around federal funding. The three judges — Joe Biden appointees Alison J. Nathan and Sarah A. L. Merriam, and Trump appointee Matthew A. Schwartz — ruled that the Trump administration cannot withhold federal highway funding from the state for fiscal 2027.

The Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation had ordered New York and other states to cancel the CDLs of non-domiciled drivers so the state can come into compliance with the new regulations. New York refused and instead took the federal agencies to court to prevent implementation of the new regulation and to allow the state to continue issuing commercial licenses to illegal migrants.

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The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) decided to withhold four percent of the state’s federal-aid highway funding, which amounted to almost $74 million, according to Newsweek.

New York officials then sued, arguing the FMCSA funding cannot be withheld because the new rules cannot be applied to past license issues.

The appeals court agreed with New York and ruled that “the agency could not withhold federal funding based on a state’s noncompliance with a regulatory requirement that did not exist.”

Even the Trump appointee, Judge Schwartz, said the case should be decided strictly on the statutes written at the time and the old rules did not mention anything about legal residency dates.

This particular case only concerns the withholding of the transportation funding. A separate lawsuit is still going through the system challenging the new rule tying CDLs to legal residency dates.

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