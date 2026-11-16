A Dutch OnlyFans model with millions of social media followers is being held in an immigration detention facility in New Jersey, her family said.

Vera Dijkmans, 29, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Wednesday evening after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport on a flight from Miami, Dutch outlet NL Times reported, citing RTL Nieuws. The Dutch national is being held at Delaney Hall, the Newark lockup operated by GEO Group under a 15-year, $1 billion ICE contract awarded in 2025.

Dijkmans was in the United States on a B-2 tourist visa, her mother, Marianne Scholt, told Dutch outlet AD. The visa permits stays of up to six months but does not allow the holder to work.

The influencer had applied for a green card and missed an appointment tied to that application, Scholt conceded. She said her daughter travels constantly and stays mostly in hotels rather than at her registered address.

Her sister, Iza Dijkmans, said the family consulted a lawyer and was told nothing could be done “since she has a removal order.”

Her family said she had flown in to attend Saturday’s UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden, where she planned to film with fighters. She has built much of her following on collaborations with UFC fighters.

Dijkmans, who has more than five million Instagram followers and 875,000 followers on OnlyFans, drew coverage last year for calling herself the world’s most wanted girlfriend after inviting men to fill out a boyfriend application.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in June that entering the country with content creation as the sole purpose of the trip, generating income in the process, “is considered work and requires the appropriate visa.” The agencies said violating those terms can cost a traveler the visa, and those deported may be blocked from returning.

Scholt claimed her daughter shares a room with 12 other women, receives little food and drink, and has had her phone access cut from 45 minutes to five. “The conditions are inhumane,” she told AD.

Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), have pressed for Delaney Hall to be shut down over similar complaints. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin rejected those characterizations in Senate testimony this year, arguing New Jersey’s state prisons are more dangerous than ICE facilities.

Dijkmans did not appear in ICE’s online detainee database as of Monday morning, and the agency has not said why she was detained.