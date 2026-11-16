U.S. colleges are losing customers and revenue as President Donald Trump’s deputies fight fraud in the F-1 student visa program.

For years, many schools have boosted their revenues by helping foreigners get American white-collar jobs via the university-managed work permit programs for people with F-1 visas. But the foreign inflow is declining — opening many new jobs to young American graduates and leaving many universities and colleges in economic trouble.

Visa restrictions are tightening and potential students are being subjected to stricter vetting; this scrutiny is set to drive a steep decline in international enrollment, according to Politico.

The nationwide enrollment statistics for the 2025-26 academic year will soon be released, but Politico notes that preliminary numbers already released by many colleges show a major loss of international students.

“The number of international students enrolled at the University of Washington’s Seattle campus declined for a second year in a row, falling to its lowest level in at least a decade,” the news site reported. “At the Ohio State University, those numbers fell by nearly 13% — the fewest it’s seen in 16 years. And the Illinois Institute of Technology plans to borrow up to $200 million from its endowment because of its declining international student enrollment.”

A Department of Homeland Security official blasted the college administrations railing against the tighter visa restrictions.

The official told Politico:

The performative outrage is incredible. Where was the outrage when foreign nationals were abusing the system, violating the terms of their student visas, and making a mockery of our immigration laws? If the media really cared about legitimate international students, they would be thanking President Trump for cracking down on the rampant fraud to ensure only those truly intending to study in the United States are given the privilege.

A Department of State spokesperson said the administration is “protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. As Secretary [Marco] Rubio said, ‘A visa is a privilege, not a right.'”

The spokesperson added, “The United States continues to welcome qualified international students whose academic pursuits contribute to American colleges and universities, support the U.S. economy, and strengthen our nation’s global competitiveness.”

Advocates for tighter restrictions note that many of these schools use student visas as a pipeline for migrants to come here to be educated, then to be shunted right into the U.S. workforce via other visas such as F-1 and H-1B visas, thereby keeping Americans from jobs that pay well.

In addition, many of the violent, anti-American protesters who have been causing strife in American colleges are foreign student in the United States on student visas. Some have even allowed their student visas to lapse and are here illegally, but are still mounting protests and fomenting unrest on campuses across the nation.

Palestinian protester Leqaa Kordia, for instance, was a Columbia University student who had let her visa lapse but was still in the United States when she took part in the violent protests at the school in 2024.

Another former Cornell student, Momodou Taal, fled the United States in 2025 after having his student visa revoked when he participated in disruptive protests against the U.S. and intimidating Jewish students at the school.

The president signed an executive order in 2025 that directed DHS to revoke the student visa of foreign students who participate in violent and disruptive pro-Palestine protests. “We put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you. I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before,” the president said in his January 2025 fact sheet.

In July of this year , the Department of Homeland Security also announced a final rule that officially eliminates the “duration of status” loophole that allowed foreign students, exchange visitors, and media representatives to remain in the United States indefinitely without routine government oversight.

“For nearly half a century, the outdated ‘duration of status’ system has compromised national security and created an environment ripe for immigration fraud. For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the U.S. indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the U.S.,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “By implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the United States is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within our borders. This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home.”

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