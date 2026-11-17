An illegal migrant truck driver allegedly crashed his semi into a vehicle carrying five family members, killing three, in Kansas City.

He has been charged with three counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, according to Spectrum News.

Police suspect he may have been watching YouTube videos while driving.

Olga Sorbalo, 35, and her children Luis, 8, and Samir, 4, were killed in the accident on November 9 as they were driving to the airport to fly back home to Vancouver, Washington, the Kansas City Star reported.

The New York Post reported that “Olga’s husband, Liviu, and their youngest child were hospitalized in critical condition.”

Police say that semi-truck driver Eldar Skander — an illegal migrant from Ukraine — smashed his truck into a Honda Odyssey at “a high rate of speed,” causing a “chain reaction” with three other vehicles. Officers added that “there were no signs of emergency braking by the semi-truck.”

“A responding investigator ‘grabbed an electronic tablet off the [truck’s] floorboard that was open to the YouTube application,’” according to police reports, the Post said. “‘The tablet had Velcro that matched the Velcro on the center dashboard of the semi-truck cabin that was viewable by the driver.'”

The semi driver, who has been living in Chicago, is apparently a Ukrainian national who entered the United States illegally during the Biden administration.

“Booking records show that an ICE hold was placed on Skander, who is reportedly from Ukraine, prompting questions about his immigration status,” KMBC reported.

A GoFundMe page set up for the grieving family has raised more than $200,000.

“Liviu Sorbalo lost his beloved wife and two precious young children. This heartbreaking loss has left their entire family, relatives, friends, and church community in deep sorrow,” the fundraiser said, noting that Olga was the daughter of a church minister in her home of Vancouver,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“No amount of money can replace the lives that have been lost, but together we can help ease the financial burden and surround this family with love and care,” the page adds.