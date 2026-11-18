The House Homeland Security Committee is grilling Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin today amid intense pressure over cyber threats and Democratic opposition to immigration enforcement.

The oversight hearing is titled “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11.”

DHS guards the nation’s border but also oversees domestic civilian computer security, such as the networks that manage for air traffic control, oil refining, food distribution, and much else.

In practice, the agency has very little influence in those areas because companies do not want government regulation of their networks.

The department has also done little to manage or upgrade the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which has been damaged by top-level appointments, including former DHS Kristi Noem.

The Department of Defense is responsible for defending the national security sector.

Mullin is also facing the Democrats’ extreme opposition to immigration enforcement and GOP opposition to DHS checks on companies’ use of illegal migrants.