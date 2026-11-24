Never Trump activist Hugh Hewitt at Fox News is pushing President Donald Trump to copy President Jimmy Carter by declaring a pardon amnesty for 15-20 million illegal migrants.

The nation-changing push is wrapped in obsequious flattery from Hewitt, an original Never Trump advocate:

If the president deploys his power of pardon for a defined class of illegal immigrants, it will be a “golden touch” for them that will enshrine his memory among their communities and add another achievement of enormous significance to his already lengthy column of them. … President Trump could issue such a pardon today. He can act tomorrow. He can act on Thanksgiving or Christmas. The pardon power is unlimited. If President Trump deploys it carefully, the public would first be thunderstruck and then almost wholly united in praising his act of mercy.

Hewitt argues that President Carter used his pardon power to amnesty the large population of Vietnam-Era draft dodgers:

He could use the power of pardon on any segment of the illegal immigrant population before COB today or on Thanksgiving if he wanted to.

A mass pardon would allow at least 14 million illegal migrants to apply for green cards and then citizenship over the next several years.

Hewitt does not bother to explain how ordinary Americans would gain from an amnesty that would shift vast wealth and political power from ordinary wage-earners to wealthy investors, from younger Americans to older homeowners, from the heartland to the coastal cities, from citizens to investors, and from productive innovators to low-wage employers,

Nor does Hewitt acknowledge that an amnesty would render Trump helpless to negotiate beneficial immigration reforms with Democrats. Those reforms — for example, curbs on parole migration, penalties for companies that use illegals, elimination of the Diversity Visa, or mandatory exclusion of migrants who believe in anti-democratic totalitarian ideologies — would be impossible to negotiate after a pardon amnesty.

But Hewitt’s pitch matches the pro-migration politics of Fox News’ pro-amnesty owner, Rupert Murdoch. The op-ed is more evidence that Murdoch is pushing Trump to OK an amnesty that would legalize millions of TV-watching migrants that might be willing to buy products advertised on Fox News.

Murdoch has a long history of advocacy for migration, including a 2013 partnership with New York investor Mike Bloomberg that failed to save the “Gang of Eight” amnesty, and the 2023 push to promote migration supporters in the GOP nomination race. This year, Murdoch has promoted the investor-backed amnesty and cheap-labor plan pushed by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FLA).

Hewitt is one of the original Never Trump advocates in the establishment GOP. In 2015, for example, Fox picked him to skew the 2016 GOP debate against Trump, after he had declared:

Donald Trump is the only one about whom it is likely a Broadway musical will be made. That is what he is. I have never said that before but it occurred to me on vacation.

In his Fox News op-ed, Hewitt touted his proposed pardon amnesty:

Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented — without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history — and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front. … President Trump has provided the necessary precondition to a wide-ranging pardon: He has shown that the border is secure. Now he can accomplish an immediate and vast good via the pardon power and begin negotiations on a breakthrough, provided the Democrats do not allow their extremists to poison the political well, even as center-right to conservative Republicans reject the instant denunciation of a pardon and every bill as “amnesty,” which regularization efforts would not be.

“There will be critics, and they will be loud, but they would actually represent only a tiny portion of the country,’ Hewitt insisted, a close ally of Never Trump advocate Bill Kristol.