A reportedly illegal immigrant from Honduras who has been arrested 38 times since early 2025 has been charged in the murder and sexual assault of an elderly woman in New York City’s Chinatown.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Alexander Florentino, a homeless man who has been able to evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers due to Democrat-run New York’s sanctuary laws, police sources told the New York Post on Monday.

After illegally entering the United States via Mexico in 2022, he eventually made his way to New York City, where he has been arrested nearly 40 times since February 2025.

Sources told the outlet he was arrested Friday and accused of strangling and sexually assaulting the victim, identified as 62-year-old Jin Yu, in her home.

He was free without bail until being arrested for the murder:

The most recent and egregious case of junk justice involving Florentino occurred the day before Yu’s murder, sources said. That’s when softie Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard — a former Housing Court jurist and ex-Legal Aid Society lawyer — ignored a request Thursday from prosecutors to hold Florentino on even $3,000 cash bail or a $9,000 bond over one of his theft cases.

After he was freed the next day, he allegedly targeted Yu.

In October, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticized Democrat leaders in New York for refusing to honor detainers for criminal migrants and freeing 15,000 of them, Breitbart News reported.

“Silence. Absolute silence is what we’ve got from New York off of those retainers,” he said. “So you have to ask yourself, ‘Why would they release these individuals back onto the streets?’ They’re illegals. They have no right to be back into the United States. They’ve committed a crime. We know that they’re the worst.”

As of October 12, New York had refused to hand over more than 16,000 criminal illegal aliens to ICE since President Donald Trump took office in 2025.

More recently, the state released an illegal alien from jail on Rikers Island after he was charged with attempted murder and other crimes and as ICE sought custody of him, per Breitbart News.

A fifth retainer was issued against Florentino on Saturday after the murder, and DHS said, “We are calling on New York to honor his detainer. All his claims will be heard by an immigration judge, and he will receive due process. This administration will not ignore the rule of law.”