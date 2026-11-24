New York’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani is joining a lawsuit attempting to stop a Trump administration rule that would ban illegal migrants from qualifying for federal housing subsidies.

The Trump administration is set to change a federal housing subsidy rule that would end payments such as Section 8 vouchers to “mixed-status” families, or families where some members are legal U.S. residents and others are illegal migrants. HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the new rule would stop immigrants from “exploiting” federal programs, according to Politico.

Mamdani has signed New York City onto the lawsuit which is also joined by San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston. The suit was filed in a U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

The Democrat plaintiffs claim that the new rule would upend the “long-settled” question over whether mixed immigration status families may apply for federal housing subsidies, and they claim that “tens of thousands of people” will suddenly lose their housing if the rule goes into effect on its December starting date.

By “long-settled,” the litigants note that the broader rule has been in place for nearly 30 years and allows for benefits to be “prorated,” or calculated on the number of residents in the home who have legal status.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. The federal government’s new mixed-status rule threatens to rip that security away from tens of thousands of people,” Mamdani’s office said in a statement. “We will not stand by while families are put at risk. New York City is proud to join our peers across the country in fighting this cruel and unlawful rule.”

The new housing rule would take money away from Mamdani for his Ponzi City-styled scheme to bring federal dollars into the city for illegal migrants. Democrat regimes across the country are fighting against the administration’s efforts to end funding for illegal migrants which puts a crimp in the Democrat practice of importing low-wage laborers that are subsidized by the tax payers.

The lawsuit seeks an immediate injunction to block the rule from going into effect in December.

The proposed rule would limit assistance to a temporary 30-day period, a time span meant to provide a buffer for a filing family member whose legal status is pending verification.

The Trump administration maintains that federal welfare programs such as housing subsidies should not go to illegal migrants.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the days of illegal aliens, ineligibles, and fraudsters gaming the system and riding the coattails of American taxpayers are over,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a statement back in February. “We have zero tolerance for pushing aside hardworking U.S. citizens while enabling others to exploit decades-old loopholes.”

“This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing,” Turner added in a more recent statement. “This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist.”

A similar lawsuit was filed by the State Attorneys General of two dozen blue states who also seek to mire down the new rule in legal actions and prevent its implementation.

The states that have joined the AG lawsuit include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, as well as the governor of Pennsylvania.

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