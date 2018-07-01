Report: 160,000 Displaced by Assad Offensive in Southern Syria

NBC News reports: Fadi Masalmeh is having to make decisions a nurse should never have to make. As southern Syria is battered by air strikes, the latest front in a devastating civil war, his hospital is overwhelmed.

“We cannot help the wounded and we have to choose whose life we can save and who we can’t,” Masalmeh told NBC News via voice message on Friday. “I saw people dying in front of me and I couldn’t do anything for them.”

The United Nations estimates at least 46 civilians have been killed and many more injured since June 17 when the government launched sustained artillery and aerial shelling in the rebel-held areas of the Deraa province. At least 160,000 people have been displaced, the U.N. said.

