Ex-Staffer at Dutch Muslim Party Wishes ‘Cancer on Filthy Jews’

TEL AVIV – A former staffer at a Dutch Muslim political party sent an email to the Netherlands’ largest newspaper saying, “May you get cancer, you filthy, far-right cancer Jews.”

Hussein Jamakovic, who worked for the Denk Muslim party, sent the email to Telegraaf, a pro-Israel paper that positions itself as center-right.

Last week, the newspaper was also attacked when a van drove into the building at around 4am before bursting into flames.

Telegraaf is seen as having a hostile attitude toward radical Islam, JTA reported. The newspaper also covers organized crime with regularity.

Jamakovic’s message was over reports of his alleged expressions of sympathy for the Islamic State terrorist group. He also sent the email to three other news organizations.

JTA noted that the email came as attacks against journalists are occurring with increasing frequency.

Last week, a man fired an anti-tank missile into a building in Amsterdam that houses the weekly newspaper Panorama.

The Telegraaf conjectured that Amsterdam’s so-called Mocro-mafia may be behind both attacks.

Last year, a politician from the Denk party suggested that JTA’s Europe correspondent was an Israeli government agent, the news wire reported.