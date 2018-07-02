Listen – Aaron Klein: Time for U.S. to Recognize Israeli Sovereignty over Golan Heights

Following the historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Trump administration should strongly consider continuing the trend of “recognizing reality” and affirm Israeli sovereignty over the strategic Golan Heights, posited Breitbart Jerusalem chief Aaron Klein.

“It is high time for the United States, which did such an amazing job at recognizing reality in Jerusalem, it is time to also recognize reality in the Golan Heights,” Klein stated. “Israel will forever retain the Golan Heights and it is time to recognize that.”

Klein was speaking on his Sunday night talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Stated Klein:

Now for those of you who don’t know, Golan is this mountainous territory – I have been there many times – that looks down, literally looks down on Israeli population centers. If there were an enemy of Israel who controlled the Golan… Well, guess what, we don’t need to say if. We know exactly what would happen because enemies of Israel controlled the Golan and Syria used it two times to mount ground invasions into Israel. So, given first of all that there is no Syria, it doesn’t exist practically, and given that when they did have it they used it to wage war against Israel it’s the most obvious thing that Israel needs to hold it. But actually, a lot of people don’t know really the history of the Golan. All we hear is fake news in the media. Occupied Golan. Israeli occupied Golan or disputed territory, captured territory from 1967. There is a larger history here that people have no idea about.

Klein delved into the history of the Golan Heights, which has actually been out of Syrian hands longer than the 19 brief years it was under Syrian control from 1948 to 1967. The Golan was variously controlled by France, Britain and Turkey.

Klein also reminded listeners of the history of how tens of thousands of acres of land in the Golan Heights was seized from Jewish associations which had purchased the land in the late 19th century.

He also gave an account of the Jewish historic and biblical connections to the Golan, which he previously reported on thusly: