Bedroom Police: Iranian Teen Detained over Instagram Dance Videos

Iran has detained a teenager who made dance videos in her bedroom and then posted them on social media. Maedeh Hojabri, 18, had garnered 600,00 followers before her arrest and her Instagram account was shut down.
Iran State TV broadcast a video on Friday in which Hojabri  acknowledged breaking “moral norms” while insisting that was not her intention. It was unclear whether her statement was made under duress, AP reports.

Responses to the arrest quickly emerged on Twitter:

She had posted around 300 videos on her account, many of which showed her dancing without wearing the obligatory Islamic headscarf.

Iran has been roiled by demonstrations against the ruling regime in recent months, with people in the capital Tehran especially keen to raise their voices against the Islamic theocracy’s rulers.

Thousands of Iranians reportedly took to Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar one week ago, forcing its shutdown in protest over the Islamic Republic’s decision to spend money on Iran’s adventurism abroad instead of helping fuel its troubled economy at home, where over 40 percent of its population is unemployed.

According to the Associated Press, the demonstrations came after protests forced two major shopping centers for mobile phones and electronics to close in Tehran.

