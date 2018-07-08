UK to Probe Taxpayer Funds Delivering Anti-Israel Incitement in Palestinian Textbooks

The British government will lead an investigation into the Palestinian education system amid claims that its school textbooks promote jihad, anti-Semitism, radical Islam, and the Islamisation of Europe.

“There is no place in education for materials or practices that incite young minds toward violence,” MP Alistair Burt, a Foreign Office minister, said during a Parliamentary debate on incitement in Palestinian Authority textbooks.

“Our continued support will come with a continued strong challenge to the Palestinian Authority on education-sector incitement,” he added. “We are in the final stages of discussions to take forward a textbook review jointly with other donors.”

The review should be completed by September 2019, he added, with an “evidence-based and rigorous” approach.

The review follows a report released earler this year by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (Impact-SE) that extensively documented the many references to jihad and violence in the curriculum, explaining how the texts “exert pressure over young Palestinians to acts of violence”.

In one maths book, an image (see above) of a Palestinian boy attacking Israeli forces is used to illustrate a trigonometry question.

This is not the first time doubt has been cast on the way OK foreign aid funds have been used by the Palestinian Authority.

As Breitbart News reported, in just one year, more than £20 million of UK taxpayer cash has been handed to Palestinian schools promoting jihad, anti-Semitism, radical Islam, and the Islamisation of Europe.

Despite being well aware that the Palestinian Authority school curriculum glorifies and encourages violence, UK government ministers have allowed the British taxpayers to continue funding the salaries of 33,000 teachers implementing it.

The admission came from aid minister Mr. Burt last April in a series of parliamentary questions reported by the Times.