Gaza Terrorists Fire Over 100 Projectiles at Israel, IDF Pounds Jihad Targets In Response

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli aircraft on Saturday attacked more than 40 targets in the Gaza Strip in the most extensive daytime assault since 2014’s Operation Protective Edge as Palestinian terror groups fired repeated salvos of rockets and mortars into Israel.

The surge in violence intensified after midnight Friday-Saturday as the Israel Defense Forces hit an attack tunnel and Hamas training bases in Gaza in response to the moderate wounding of an IDF officer by a hand-grenade thrown during a border riot on Friday.

Israel is under fire once again, and families in southern Israel have spent yet another night in bomb shelters Read more: https://t.co/sPA7rtrj5O pic.twitter.com/tEv9tlbEbC — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

Moments ago, IDF fighter jets struck a high-rise building in the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. The building was a Hamas training facility. A tunnel was dug under the building & used for underground warfare training. This tunnel is part of a Hamas terror tunnel network pic.twitter.com/M3C53RKMaC — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

The strike was conducted after IDF troops warned residents of the building in advance. The IDF will operate against any point from which Hamas operates or trains terrorists. This strike is one of many examples of the IDF’s intelligence and operational capabilities pic.twitter.com/2nYImjTtDd — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

