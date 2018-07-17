IDF Drill Simulates Incursion into Gaza

The Times of Israel reports: The Israel Defense Forces on Monday held a large-scale military drill simulating a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.

The drill in the country’s Negev region, which involved infantry and armored corps, included exercises in urban warfare, with the city of Beersheba serving as a surrogate for Gaza’s cities, Channel 10 news reported.

The exercise came after a weekend flareup between Israel and the Hamas terror group in the Strip, in which some 200 rockets and mortar shells were fired at Israel and the IDF carried out multiple strikes inside the Palestinian enclave.

Read more here.