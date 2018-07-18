Rep. Ron DeSantis Pushes for U.S. Recognition of Israeli Golan Heights

The Algemeiner reports: The potential US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights was the focus of a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Israel took control of the strategically-important plateau from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move that was not recognized internationally. Given the civil war that has torn Syria apart over the past seven years, some American and Israeli officials have recently begun pushing for the US to officially recognize that the Golan is part of Israel.

Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis of Florida expressed support for recognition at a meeting of the House Subcommittee on National Security on Tuesday.

