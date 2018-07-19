Hamas Claims It’s Clamping Down on Gaza Terror Balloons

Ynetnews reports: Hamas has instructed its fighters over the past 24 hours not to fly any more incendiary balloons toward Israel, after it has been directing, organizing and controlling the incendiary balloon operations in recent weeks, causing hundreds of fires in the Gaza border area.

The Gaza terror group has also been making efforts to stop others not of its ranks from flying the incendiary balloons. But members of Gaza’s incendiary balloons and kites unit said they will continue sending the incendiary devices towards Israel despite Hamas’s instructions.

“We receive orders from no one and our peaceful resistance will continue until our demands are met and the siege over Gaza is lifted. The worse the siege becomes, the bigger the amount of fires, and they will reach greater distances,” they said in a statement. On Tuesday, an incendiary balloon landed in outside a kindergarten in the Sdot Negev Regional Council. The children who were playing outside were not hurt.

