Egypt, UN Broker Hamas Ceasefire in Gaza

The Times of Israel reports: The ceasefire announced by Hamas at midnight appeared to be holding on Saturday morning, following a surge in violence after Palestinian snipers shot and killed an IDF soldier on the Gaza border on Friday, sparking widespread Israeli strikes on Hamas targets.

“With Egyptian and UN efforts, [an agreement] was reached to return to the previous situation of ceasefire between the occupation and Palestinian factions,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum tweeted.

Israel had no official comment on the ceasefire announcement. The IDF announced the soldier’s death late Friday night, revealing details on the fatal incident hours after it happened.

