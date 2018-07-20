IDF Soldier Killed by Gaza Terror Snipers

The Times of Israel reports: Palestinian snipers shot and killed an IDF soldier on the Gaza border on Friday, the army said late Friday night, revealing details on the deadly incident that apparently sparked the night’s widespread Israeli strikes on Hamas targets across Gaza.

“Today, an IDF combat soldier was killed during operational activity near the southern Gaza Strip. During the incident, a terrorist squad shot at IDF troops and the IDF soldier was severely injured. He later succumbed to his wounds,” the army said.

Details of the incident were withheld for several hours until the soldier’s family were notified. His name was not immediately published.

