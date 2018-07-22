Iran’s Rouhani Warns Trump: War with Iran ‘Is the Mother of All Wars’

U.S. President Donald Trump was warned Sunday not to pursue hostile policies against Tehran, because “America should know … war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

The threat was made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during an address to a gathering of Iranian diplomats, Iran news agency ISNA reports. He said:

Iran’s power is deterrent and we have no fight or war with anybody but the enemies must understand well that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace. We have never been intimidated and will respond threat with threat. Today, speaking with US has no meaning except surrender and end of people’s achievements. Mr. Trump! We are the people of dignity and guarantor of security of the waterway of the region throughout the history. Don’t play with the lion’s tail; you will regret it.

Sunday’s direct threat against Mr. Trump is the second time in less than a month that the Islamic Republic’s leader has gone on a tirade against the United States.

At the end of June, Rouhani said the regime would “bring America to its knees” and suggested that half of America’s population is “ashamed of their government.”

Speaking in an address on state television in Iran, Rouhani said Iranians must stand together to withstand any and all pressure from the United States, according to Reuters. He reportedly added, “We will take problems. We will take pressure. But we will not sacrifice our independence.”

For his part, Mr. Trump has responded on Twitter that he has no intention of backing off and will continue to put pressure in Iran.

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Iran has been roiled by nationwide riots after Mr. Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal first brokered in 2015 by then-president Barack Obama.

Iran has faced mounting economic woes since Mr. Trump’s withdrawal announcement, with inflation rising sharply.

Its currency has plunged almost 50 percent in value in the past six months against the U.S. dollar, prompting a rare strike earlier this month by traders in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar.

There have also been reports of brief scuffles and small-scale protests in recent weeks in the capital Tehran.