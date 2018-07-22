Reports: Israel Strikes Syrian Military Site Tied to Iran

Haaretz reports: Israeli fighter jets attacked targets in western Syria on Sunday, according to reports in Syria and Lebanon.

The strike took place some 50 kilometers out of the town Masyaf, located south-west of Hama, Syrian news agency SANA reported. According to the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen channel, the attack was carried out by Israeli jets firing missiles from Lebanese airspace.

The Lebanese report said that the strike targeted a scientific facility, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based monitoring group, said that the site was a missile warehouse used by the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Opposition sources reported Iranian presence at the attacked site, saying that it is used to develop missiles and produce chemical weapons.

