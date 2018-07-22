WATCH: Jordanian Lawmaker Praises Late Mother for Wishing to ‘Blow Herself Up’ to Kill Jews

A mother seeking Islamic martydom who said her fond desire was “to don an explosives belt and blow herself up among the Zionist Jews” has been praised by her daughter in the Jordanian parliament.

The House of Representatives heard MP Huda Etoom say her parent “did not leave a single stone unturned when it came to obeying Allah,” and had only the desire to murder as many Jews as possible “left in her soul” before she died, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Etoom praised her mother for expressing the will “of all free people,” adding, “we shall continue to feel remiss unless we are martyred on the land of Palestine, which is our number one cause, our all-consuming concern, and the right we redeem with every single drop of blood.”

“Concern for the holy places and the details of the Palestinian cause is a priority on which we must not compromise,” she argued.

Etoom ended her address by praying, “May Palestine be forever a free Arab country, from the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea,” a refrain repeated by anti-Israel activists.

The session, which took place on July 17, 2018, was broadcast on Jordan TV.

Suicide bombings have long been used by Islamic terrorists as a way to stike at the Jewish state.

Just last month Israeli forces revealed a large and highly active Hamas terror cell operating out of the Palestinian city of Nablus that was allegedly planning to conduct a number of bombings and shooting attacks in Israel and the northern West Bank.

The cell planned to carry out terrorist bombings in central cities in Israel and the northern West Bank, including a bombing in Tel Aviv, a suicide bombing and an explosive attack in Jerusalem, a bombing in the Itamar settlement and shooting attacks in the Samaria region