Iranian Officer Taunts Trump: You ‘Won’t Dare’ Attack Us

U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning of unprecedented “consequences” for Iran, should it threaten the United States, has been dismissed as “psychological warfare” by a senior Iranian military officer.

Gen. Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar, the chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force, also said on Monday that Trump “won’t dare” initiate any military action against the Islamic Republic.

Gheibparvar’s comments were reported by the semi-official ISNA news agency and came after Mr. Trump Tweeted this warning:

Iranian lawmaker Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told The Associated Press that he doubted any military confrontation between Iran and the United States would result, despite the heated rhetoric.

That’s when Mr. Trump was warned not to pursue hostile policies against Tehran, because “America should know … war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

The threat was made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during an address to a gathering of Iranian diplomats, as Breitbart Jerusalem reported.

Falahatpisheh says that Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani “express themselves through speeches since diplomatic channels are closed.” The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since 1979.

He says that unlike North Korea, “Iran never moved toward a nuclear bomb” and that therefore, “Iran is angry since Trump responded to Tehran’s engagement diplomacy by pulling the U.S. out of the nuclear deal.”

