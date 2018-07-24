WATCH: IDF Downs Syrian Warplane that Infiltrated Israeli Airspace

Israel’s military reports it has shot down a Syrian warplane flying over its airspace near the southern Golan Heights.

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted that two Patriot missiles were fired at the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet, which it said was one mile inside Israeli airspace.

Two Patriot missiles were launched at a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that infiltrated about 1 mile into Israeli airspace. The IDF monitored the fighter jet, which was then intercepted by the Patriot missiles. pic.twitter.com/owL4Pm7zER — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 24, 2018

Unconfirmed reports say that one member of the aircrew was killed.

In a statement, the IDF said it was on “high alert” following “an increase in the internal fighting in Syria” and greater activity by Syria’s air force.

“A short while ago, two Patriot missiles were launched at a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that infiltrated into Israeli airspace,” the Israeli Defence Forces said.

‘The IDF monitored the advance of the fighter jet, which infiltrated about two kilometres (1.24 miles) into Israeli airspace. It was then intercepted by the Patriot missiles.’

It is reportedly the first time Israel has shot down a manned Syrian aircraft since 2014. Video shows the path taken by the missiles:

The action comes 24-hours after Israel used its David’s Sling missile defence system for the first time in response to incoming rockets from the fighting in neighboring Syria.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said Tuesday the Russian-made Syrian fighter jet shot down by Israel took off from the T4 base “and was advancing towards Israel at great speed.”

The IDF also said it warned the plane in several languages and on several different channels before downing it.