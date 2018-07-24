Netanyahu: Syrian Warplane in Israeli Airspace Was ‘Blatant Violation’

The Timers of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the downing of a Syrian fighter jet that traveled into Israeli airspace on Tuesday afternoon, warning that the country would continue to take similar action against any incursion into its territory.

Israel on Tuesday said the Sukhoi-model jet had traveled two kilometers into its airspace when it shot two Patriot missiles at the plane, shooting it down. The plane reportedly crashed inside Syria, killing its pilot. The fate of a second crewman is unknown.

“Our air defense systems identified a Syrian air force plane taking off from the Syrian T-4 airbase and penetrating into Israeli airspace,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “This was a blatant violation of the 1974 separation agreement between us and the Syrians. We will not accept any such penetration of, or spillover into, our territory, neither on the ground nor in the air.”

