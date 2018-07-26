Palestinian Terrorist Stabs 3 Israelis Entering West Bank Jewish Community

Israeli medics carry a wounded Ultra-nationalist rabbi out of an ambulance after he was stabbed at Jerusalem's Old City Damascus gate, on March 18, 2008 at Hadassah hospital. An ultra-nationalist Israeli rabbi was lightly wounded today after being stabbed near the Damascus gate into Jerusalem's walled Old City, police said. …
ALEX KOLOMOISKY/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: A Palestinian terrorist stabbed three Israeli men after entering the West Bank settlement of Adam, northeast of Jerusalem, on Thursday night, the IDF said.

Magen David Adom medics treated a 31-year-old man who was critically injured, another 58-year-old man who was in serious condition, and a third male victim who was lightly injured. The terrorist was shot dead at the scene, the IDF said. A spokesman for the Binyamin Regional Council said he was shot by the lightly wounded victim.

The critically and seriously wounded men were evacuated to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, while the lightly wounded man was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, also in the capital.

Read the full story.

.