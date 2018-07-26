TEL AVIV – A group of 20 Palestinian children were used as “bait” in a Palestinian sniper’s attack that left one IDF officer moderately wounded, the IDF said late Wednesday night.

“A Palestinian in Gaza fired at IDF troops under the cover of 20 children that were sent towards the border fence as decoy,” the IDF spokesman said.

“This is the second sniper attack against the IDF in a week. IDF retaliated against Hamas positions.”

A Palestinian sniper in Gaza fired at IDF troops under the cover of 20 children that were sent towards the border fence as decoy. This is the second sniper attack against the IDF in a week. IDF retaliated against Hamas positions. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 25, 2018

Soldiers from the Givati Brigade were lured to the Gaza border to disperse a fake “riot” put on by the children. A terrorist sniper then used the cover to shoot a soldier. The incident, which the IDF referred to as a “terror trap,” occurred less than a quarter mile from where Staff Sgt. Aviv Levi was killed on Friday from Hamas sniper fire.

The IDF responded by targeting seven Hamas military positions throughout the Gaza Strip, killing three Hamas fighters and critically wounding another Palestinian.

Hamas slammed the raids, saying Israel set out to kill Palestinians.

“The scope of the Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip and its deliberate attacks on fighters of the resistance reflects Israel’s intention to kill,” a Hamas statement read. “These steps clearly demonstrate that Israel’s leadership is criminal. We cannot remain silent in the face of its crimes. We will not forgo our obligation to defend the Palestinian people and to respond.”

“The blood of the dead was not spilled in vain, Israel will pay a steep price,” the terror group added.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group also issued a response to the strikes. “The Israeli crime will not go unpunished. We are weighing all options for a response. We are still sticking to the equation of bombing will be met with bombing,” it said.