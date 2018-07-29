Gaza Terror Balloon Sparks Fire at Sderot College Inside Israel

The Times of Israel reports: A fire caused by an incendiary balloon flown from the Gaza Strip broke out near one of the buildings of Sderot’s Sapir College Saturday.

Authorities were working on Saturday afternoon to extinguish the blaze, which was one of at least six fires caused by incendiary devices launched from the coastal enclave since the morning. Firefighters were also battling a massive fire near the close-by Kibbutz Gevim, where an incendiary balloon was found at the site which borders the northern part of Gaza.

Palestinian media reported that an Israeli aircraft targeted a group of Gazans launching flammable balloons from the southern part of the strip. The army said it was unaware of the incident.

