Watch: Netanyahu Calls on World to Help Repressed Iranians

The world can help Iranians improve their lives by standing up to “a regime that oppresses them and denies them a life of dignity, prosperity and respect” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday night.

Mr. Netanyahu’s message was contained in a video released across social media in which he told the story of an imaginary 15-year-old girl called Fatemeh to illustrate the challenges that face contemporary Iranians.

Fatemeh, Mr. Netanyahu says, has no water, electricity shortages, can’t remove her head-covering outside the home, and her school is cancelled due to air pollution.

“She stops at her favorite bakery in the Aladdin mall to eat cake yazdi but there’s a nation-wide strike,” he continues. Firefighters cannot afford the proper equipment to extinguish fires.

“Fatemeh is completely exasperated,” the prime minister related. “‘Why is everything in my country falling apart?’ she asks.

There are no answers on social media because Facebook and Twitter are banned. But Fatemah reads the newspaper and discovers what the regime has done with all the money.

“Billions wasted moving Iran’s army to Syria. Billions wasted to get nuclear weapons. Billions wasted on war in Yemen,” Netanyahu explains.

Mr. Netanyahu concludes by saying that although Fatemeh is fictitious, this is the true story of “millions of Iranians.”

“If you want peace, help Fatemeh,” Netanyahu tells his video audience. “Help the people of Iran to raise their voice against a regime that oppresses them and denies them a life of dignity, prosperity and respect.”

The video, which was also released with Persian subtitles, is the latest in a series of English-language clips posted by Mr. Netanyahu in which he speaks up for Iran’s oppressed millions and encourages them to challenge the rulers in the Islamic republic.

Two months ago he delivered a slideshow presentation detailing the Jewish state’s findings of Iran’s ongoing nuclear weapons program.

The presentation included video clips of assorted Iranian state officials – including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif – denouncing nuclear weapons and denying the Iranian government’s intent to procure them.

More recently Mr. Netanyahu delivered a video message directly to the Iranian people who had taken to Tehran’s streets demanding change.

In the English video, Mr. Netanyahu parallelled the “courage” shown in the streets of the capital where hundreds had gathered in rare displays of mass discontent at the same time the Iranian national soccer team has exceeded expections at the FIFA World Cup.