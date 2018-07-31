Family of Palestinian Who Killed Israeli Father Qualifies for Monthly Terror Payments

The Algemeiner reports: A Palestinian terrorist who murdered a 31-year-old Israeli man near Jerusalem last week has been designated as a “martyr” by the Palestinian Authority, suggesting that his family will be financially rewarded for the killing.

Muhammad Tareq Dar Yusuf, 17, snuck into the West Bank community of Adam on Thursday evening before fatally stabbing Yotam Ovadia, a father of two young children. A 58-year-old man was also seriously wounded during the attack, as was a third victim who sustained light injuries before fatally shooting Yusuf.

The day following the attack, an article in the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida claimed Yusuf “died as a Martyr,” according to a translation by Palestinian Media Watch, an Israeli research and advocacy organization. The same description was used in a Facebook post published that day by the Bethlehem branch of Fatah, the party of PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Read more here.