IDF Releases Footage of Largest Syria Strike in Decades
TEL AVIV – The IDF on Tuesday released a video showing Israel’s raid on Syria in May that destroyed more than 50 Iranian targets in the most extensive military strike in the country since 1974.
The strikes were a response to a barrage of rockets launched by Iranian forces at military targets on the Golan Heights following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. was withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal.
The nationwide attack used IAF fighter jets, precision missiles, and heavy artillery including cannon fire from the 282nd Golan Artillery Brigade.
The IDF destroyed several targets adjacent to the border using Tamuz guided missiles and tanks.
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
Following the May 10 attack, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that the IDF had destroyed “almost all of Iran’s military infrastructure sites in Syria.”
Liberman warned Tehran that attacks on Israeli territory would be met with “the strongest possible force.”
“If we get rain, you will get a flood,” he said at the time. “We will not let Iran use Syria as a base to attack us from.”
Israel said it destroyed weapons depots, rocket launchers, logistics sites, observation posts, and intelligence centers used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Forces in Syria. It also said it destroyed several Syrian air-defense systems after coming under heavy fire.
The retaliatory attacks set back Iranian military capabilities in Syria by “many months,” the IDF said.
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan had warned Iran at the time that Israel was “not bluffing.”
“Israel will not cease to act against Iranian forces in Syria and will not forgive any attempt to attack the [Israeli] citizens of the north,” he said.
“We will not allow the religious extremist regime in Tehran to build military power in Syria that presents a threat to the citizens of Israel. We hold the Syrian regime responsible for whatever happens on its soil,” he added.
