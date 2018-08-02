The IDF destroyed several targets adjacent to the border using Tamuz guided missiles and tanks.

Following the May 10 attack, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that the IDF had destroyed “almost all of Iran’s military infrastructure sites in Syria.”

Liberman warned Tehran that attacks on Israeli territory would be met with “the strongest possible force.”

“If we get rain, you will get a flood,” he said at the time. “We will not let Iran use Syria as a base to attack us from.”

Israel said it destroyed weapons depots, rocket launchers, logistics sites, observation posts, and intelligence centers used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Forces in Syria. It also said it destroyed several Syrian air-defense systems after coming under heavy fire.

The retaliatory attacks set back Iranian military capabilities in Syria by “many months,” the IDF said.