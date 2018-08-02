Watch – Breitbart’s Aaron Klein: Unlike Obama, Trump’s Offer of Iran Talks Comes from ‘Position of Strength’

President Donald Trump’s offer to Iran of talks without preconditions comes from “the position of strength” after the White House already bolted the Iran nuclear accord and pushed policies that project U.S. fortitude, contended Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein.

In a panel discussion on Israel’s i24NEWS (video above), Klein was asked to comment on Trump’s remarks that he is willing to meet with Iran “anytime they want” and with “no preconditions.”

Comparing Trump’s approach toward Iran with that of President Obama, Klein stated:

We don’t have to look very far to see that Donald Trump here is actually keeping his campaign promises. He promised to get the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal. He did just that. And he promised to renegotiate a better deal and I think that that factors into his statement that he is willing to meet with the Iranian president without preconditions. But don’t forget that Donald Trump is not coming to the bargaining table like President Obama did, which was projecting weakness and then signing a disastrous nuclear accord that kept Iran perpetually within the range of acquiring nuclear weapons. Donald Trump took Iran, got us out of the nuclear deal. Is in the process of imposing very strong, devastating sanctions. Has very clearly given a green light for Israel to devastate Iran militarily in Syria. So, he is coming from the position of strength and not weakness.

Speaking at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump stated, “They want to meet, I’ll meet. Anytime they want. Anytime they want.”

“It’s good for the country, good for them, good for us, and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”