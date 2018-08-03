UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will not be using the Jewish Museum in London as a backdrop to address his party’s ongoing anti-Semitism crisis, amid fears it would be a self-serving “stunt” rather than a bridge-building exercise.

Members of the Jewish community raised concerns they would be “lectured” by Mr. Corbyn and accused him of putting on an “act” to calm his supporters and MPs, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The rejection follows yesterday’s call for him to make “an abject apology” for rampant anti-Semitism in his left-wing party, and end disciplinary action against his growing numbr of critics.

The evidence says @JeremyCorbyn is an antisemite. He has spent his life associating with, defending and honouring antisemites, and he has indulged in antisemitic conspiracy theories. As @UKLabour leader he has let antisemitism run rampant. Let’s be clear: he is: an antisemite. pic.twitter.com/33ML2Rc7Od — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) August 2, 2018

President of the British Board of Deputies Marie van der Zyl further said top Labour official Peter Willsman be expelled after his claims that allegations of anti-Semitism were being invented by “Jewish Trump fanatics.”

“Jeremy Corbyn needs to stop hiding and make an abject apology to UK Jews in his own voice,” van der Zyl tweeted.

Jeremy Corbyn needs to stop hiding & make an abject apology to UK Jews in his own voice. He must adopt @TheIHRA antisemitism definition & all examples. He should expel Peter Willsman. He should stop ridiculous show trials of Hodge/Austin & refer himself to equalities training. — Board of Deputies President (@BoDPres) August 2, 2018

According to the Telegraph report, Mr. Corbyn’s problems do not end with his inability to address the problems in his party and show leadership in a time of crisis.

Chris Leslie, a senior Labour MP, said: “Many Labour MPs are angry, exasperated and mortified with the state of the party at the moment and it seems to worsen by the hour, let alone the day.

“Labour has become less and less recognisable in policy terms, the stain of anti-Semitism is hideous and there’s a clear desire by some at the top of the party to see MPs like me go.”

Mr Corbyn’s most loyal allies are also reported to be starting to speak out against him behind closed doors because of his failure to act.

The Labour Party is currently probing over 250 complaints of anti-Semitic abuse amongst its membership.