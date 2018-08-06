Corbyn Supporters Attack Labour Deputy Leader with #ResignWatson Hashtag

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (L) sits with Deputy leader Tom Watson on the first day of the Labour Party Conference the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on September 25, 2016 in Liverpool, England. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will hope to re-unite the party after being re-elected leader yesterday. (Photo by Leon …
Leon Neal/Getty

Supporters of UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have used Twitter to attack his deputy Tom Watson for warning Labour faces a “vortex of eternal shame” over its inability to tackle virulent anti-Semitism in its ranks.

Mr. Watson called on Mr Corbyn on Sunday to adopt the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-semitism, a move resisted by the party’s national executive, in an interview with the Observer.

In response, thousands of Twitter users mounted a #ResignWatson campaign aimed at Mr. Watson, berating him for standing up to the party leader.

His opponents said that the party need a deputy leader that will support Mr. Corbyn, and not ‘stab him in the back’. their hashtag quickly moved to the top of Twitter’s list:

David Miliband, a former Labour foreign secretary, was one of the few who stepped forward to offer his support. He wished his thanks to Mr Watson for “recognising the gravity of Labour’s situation.”

Mr. Watson also told Sunday’s Observer that the far-left Labour leader should drop investigations into Jewish MPs Dame Margaret Hodge and Ian Austin who clashed with party officials over the National Executive Committee’s decision to adopt a watered-down definition of anti-Semitism.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

 

.