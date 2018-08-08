Woman Seriously Injured as Over 150 Gaza Terror Rockets Fired at Israel

The Times of Israel reports: A woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning when a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a home in the Eshkol regional council near the Palestinian enclave.

The woman was a 30-year-old foreign worker from Thailand. She suffered injuries to her chest and limbs. Another person was lightly injured, and several were treated for shock. Thursday morning’s injuries brings the total of wounded on the Israeli side to five in the current cycle of violence.

Summary until now: 🔺 Approx. 150 rockets launched from Gaza at Israel

🔺 Iron Dome intercepted 25 launches

🔺 We responded by targeting a cement factory used by Hamas to build terror tunnels, a maritime terror tunnel shaft, & several terror sites in military compounds — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) August 9, 2018

Rocket barrages by the Hamas terror group continued throughout the night. The military said over 150 rockets and mortar shells were launched at Israeli communities since Wednesday evening. Most of the rockets hit open areas. The Iron Dome defense system — which targets only missiles projected to strike communities — destroyed 25 of the rockets. However, several hit homes and factories in Israeli communities, causing damage.

