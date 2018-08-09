IDF Levels a Hamas Headquarters After Terror Rockets Hit Israel

The Times of Israel reports: The Israeli Air Force on Thursday evening destroyed a building in the northern Gaza Strip, which reportedly served as a headquarters for the Hamas terrorist group, hours after a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave struck just outside the southern city of Beersheba.

Minutes after the Israeli strike began, incoming rocket sirens blared in the Eshkol region of southern Israel, again sending thousands of residents into bomb shelters.

There were no immediate reports of Israeli injuries or damage.

Read more here.