Anti-Semitic Crime in Germany Soars by 10 Percent over First Half of 2018

Anti-Semitic incidents in Germany have risen by 10 percent over the course of the first half of 2018 when compared with the same period in 2017, latest police figures reveal.

The largest number of anti-Semitic crimes were recorded in Berlin (80), and the second highest (43), were carried out in the southern German state of Bavaria.

The figure in Berlin corresponds to one-fifth of the 401 anti-Semitic incidents reported nationwide.

The data was made public after a freedom of information request from lawmaker Petra Pau, amid concerns for the rise of anti-Jewish incidents in Germany, which parallels the recent influx of over a million predominantly Muslim refugees.

According to a report by the local newspaper Tagesspiegel, authorities have recorded 80 incidents defined as “politically motivated crimes with an anti-Semitic background,” from January until June. Four of those incidents were violent attacks.

The latest figures follow accusations made in June that the German government is abandoning its Jewish community as a surging tide of anti-Semitism means there are parts of the country where it is considered dangerous to be a Jew.

As Breitbart News has reported, schoolteachers and other school officials in Berlin have confirmed the rising trend of anti-Semitism among pupils and say the expression “You Jew!” has become a common insult.

A report conducted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) of 21 schools in Berlin shows the level of hatred is growing among the primarily Turkish and Arab Muslim pupils. The group also found a disturbing rise in support for radical Islamism, according to German broadcaster RBB.

Many of the teachers interviewed for the survey said they had been confronted by various anti-Semitic incidents in recent years. Some blamed “religious authorities”, saying many of the Muslim children were being taught at their mosques to be aggressive toward classmates who were girls, homosexuals or secular Muslims.