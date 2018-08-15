John Bolton to Visit Israel Next Week for Talks

The Times of Israel reports: Top White House official John Bolton will visit Israel for talks next week, the Trump administration said Tuesday.

Bolton, US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, will visit Israel as part of a trip that will also take him to Ukraine and Geneva, where he will follow up with Russian officials on Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders did not elaborate and the White House did not return a request for comment. There was no immediate confirmation from Jerusalem.

Read more here.