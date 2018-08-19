Report: Turkey to Defy U.S. and Continue Bilateral Trade with Iran

Turkey intends to defy U.S. President Donald Trump and continue its strong bilateral trade links with Iran, the Turkish ambassador to Tehran announced Sunday.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Turkish ambassador Riza Hakan Tekin said that his country won’t comply with “illegal U.S. sanctions on Iran”, claiming the sanctions should conform to international law and be based on international consensus.

“We will do our best to prevent Tehran-Ankara relations from being affected by the US sanctions against Iran and our country doesn’t have to act in compliance with US’ unilateral decisions on Iran”.