Jeremy Corbyn Joined Hamas Terrorists at Middle East Conference

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn joined Hamas terrorists at a conference in Doha, sharing a platform with Khaled Mashaal, a jihadi on the UK sanctions list.

Another terrorist who appeared alongside Mr. Corbyn at the 2012 event was the former leader of Hamas’s military wing, Husam Badran.

He was jailed in Israel for his role in orchestrating a string of terrorist attacks that killed more than 100 people, the Daily Telegraph revealed on Sunday.

According to the report, Mr. Corbyn hosted a panel discussion at a conference attended by a number of senior Hamas officials, including Badran, who received a 17-year sentence for his involvement in terrorist atrocities committed during the Second Intifada between 2001 and 2002.

Mr. Corbyn chronicled the event in the Morning Star newspaper, writing that the panel contained speakers who had been freed, “in return for the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.”

He said that, “their contribution was fascinating and electrifying,” according to the Telegraph report.

Footage uncovered by the Telegraph revealed that all three men spoke at the two-day conference, entitled the “Seminar on Palestinian Refugees in the Arab World”.

In a translation provided to newspaper, Badran can be heard telling the conference: “The nakba [day of catastrophe] which made us refugees took place via force and the return will be only viable through military and armed resistance and nothing else.”

The latest revelation about Mr. Corbyn’s easy relationship with known terrorists comes after the anti-Semitism allegations that have stalked the committed socialist — who called anti-Israeli, anti-Semitic terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah “friends” — since he was elected party leader.

The suspension of former London Mayor Ken Livingstone for claiming there was “real collaboration” between Zionists and Nazis before the Second World War and MP Naz Shah who was suspended for calling for the “transportation” of Israelis out of the Middle East on social media are just two of the many episodes that have combined to define the party as anti-Jewish in the public arena.