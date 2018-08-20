Watch: Gaza Terror Balloons Spark More Fires in Southern Israel

The Times of Israel reports: Incendiary balloons from Gaza sparked two fires in southern Israel on Sunday, firefighters said. One blaze erupted near Kibbutz Or Haner while the second spread in the Be’eri forest.

Both fires were extinguished by the fire brigade.

In recent months, Israeli communities, agricultural land, and parks on the Gaza periphery have suffered from hundreds of fires as a result of incendiary kites and balloons flown over the border from Gaza on a near daily basis. Over 7,000 acres of land have been burned, causing millions of shekels in damages, according to Israeli officials.

שריפה פרצה באזור יער בארי, מכבי האש בודקים את נסיבות הדליקה @Itsik_zuarets (צילום: צוות כיבוי אש קיבוץ בארי) pic.twitter.com/PcP8WTU9ny — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 19, 2018

On Saturday night, more than 200 Israelis from communities along the Gaza border converged on Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, calling on the government to act to ensure their security after months marred by rocket fire that has seen them scrambling toward shelters on a regular basis.

