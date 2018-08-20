Iran’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs “top the list” of shared global concerns U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton will broach on his current visit to Israel.

“It’s been an exciting year and a half in the Trump administration,” Mr. Bolton said on arrival Sunday, ahead of a joint dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Obviously we’ve got great challenges, for Israel, for the United States and the whole world. The Iran nuclear weapons program [and] the ballistic missile programs are right at the top of the list.

“So I’m delighted to be here, and look forward to our discussions.”

In a short joint media facility at the prime minister’s Jerusalem residence, Mr. Netanyahu said “rolling back Iran’s aggression” in the Middle East is a combined aim of the two allies.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel’s envoy to the U.S. Ron Dermer were also in attendance.

Praising Mr. Bolton as a “tremendous friend” of Israel, Mr. Netanyahu applauded U.S. President Donald Trump’s time in office, highlighting his role in driving the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and pulling out of the “terrible” 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran.

“I look forward to discussing with you a whole array of topics, but the most important one is how to continue to roll back Iran’s aggression in the region and to make sure that they never have nuclear weapons,” a smiling Netanyahu said. “Many other things, but I think this is a good starting point.”

Before leaving for Israel, Mr. Bolton told ABC news that the U.S., Israel and Russia share the same objective – getting Iranian forces, militias and their surrogates out of Syria and Iraq. He also said Iran must end its support for Lebanese-backed Hezbollah.

Mr. Bolton will also visit Ukraine this week and meet with Russian officials in Geneva in a follow-up to President Trump’s talks in Helsinki with Vladimir Putin.