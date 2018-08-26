Netanyahu: No ‘Urgency’ for Trump Mideast Peace Plan

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he saw no pressing need for US President Donald Trump to unveil his long-awaited Middle East peace plan.

“It’s his issue if he wants to promote it,” Netanyahu told reporters during his ongoing visit to Lithuania. “From time to time he says things about it, and it can come, even though I don’t see urgency in this matter.”

Questioned about the Palestinians’ refusal to engage with the Trump administration on the peace issue, Netanyahu stated, “The Americans are thinking about it, they’re not blind, but I don’t know — when they propose it, we’ll see.”

