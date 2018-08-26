Netanyahu Salutes ‘Friend of Israel’ John McCain

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli politicians on Sunday hailed US Sen. John McCain for his principled leadership and stalwart support of the Jewish state, following his death on Saturday.

His support for Israel never waivered. It sprang from his belief in democracy and freedom. The State of Israel salutes John McCain. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 26, 2018

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of John McCain, a great American patriot and a great supporter of Israel,” Netanyahu tweeted in English Sunday morning. “I will always treasure the constant friendship he showed to the people of Israel and to me personally.”

“His support for Israel never wavered,” he said. “It sprang from his belief in democracy and freedom. The State of Israel salutes John McCain.”

