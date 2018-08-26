The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Thursday said the White House had rejected a Russian proposal to put off sanctions on Iran’s oil sector in exchange for a rollback of Iranian forces in Syria, despite Israeli calls for an immediate withdrawal.

John Bolton’s comments to reporters came after a meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.

“Patrushev brought up the suggestion that the Russians made previously to Israel, France and Germany about the geographic constriction of Iranian forces in exchange for the United States suspending the imposition of the oil sanctions now set for early November,” Bolton said.

