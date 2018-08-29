Nikki Haley: U.S. Will Introduce More UN Resolutions Condemning Hamas

JNS.Org reports: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that on behalf of the Trump administration, she plans to introduce additional resolutions at the world body that condemn the terrorist group Hamas.

Since the U.N. General Assembly adopted a U.S. resolution in June to protect Palestinian civilians due to Hamas’s use of human shields, Haley said, “We are going to continue to put more amendments like what we did with Hamas and make them acknowledge who’s doing this.”

“We would love to have some sort of resolution in the Security Council,” Haley added, though acknowledged that Russia, a permanent member of the council, could veto such a measure. Russia vetoed a similar Security Council resolution in June.

Read more here.