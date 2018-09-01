Israel Hails Trump Decision to Cut Funding to UN Palestinian ‘Refugee’ Agency

The Times of Israel reports: Israel welcomed Saturday a US decision to end funding for the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), accusing the organization which supports some 5 million Palestinians of perpetuating the Middle East conflict.

“Israel supports the US move,” an official in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on condition of anonymity. “Consolidating the refugee status of Palestinians is one of the problems that perpetuates the conflict.”

The Trump administration announced Friday it is cutting nearly $300 million in planned funding for the UN agency that aids Palestinian refugees, and that it would no longer fund the agency after decades of support. Instead, it said it would seek other channels by which to aid the Palestinians.

