Soros-Funded J Street: Trump ‘Recklessly Endangering’ Mideast by Cutting Aid to UN Palestinian ‘Refugee’ Agency

The Times of Israel reported: US Jews were split Friday night over the Trump administration’s decision to cut all funding to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency hours earlier, with left-leaning Jewish organizations calling UNRWA “deeply flawed” but arguing that stripping it of aid would endanger Israel and destabilize the region.

… The liberal Middle East advocacy group J Street excoriated the defunding decision, saying it would weaken PA President Mahmoud Abbas and make it more difficult for him enter formalized peace talks.

“This decision continues the administration’s disturbing pattern of actions that ignore the recommendations of US and Israeli intelligence and military leaders and appear designed to exacerbate suffering among the Palestinian people and marginalize the Palestinian Authority leadership,” the organization’s president, Jeremy Ben-Ami, said in a statement, adding that it was “recklessly endangering the security of Israel and countries across the region.”

