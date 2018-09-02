Duterte On First Ever Israel Visit by Filipino President

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Philippines’ controversial President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to arrive Sunday for a four-day visit, on the heels of yet another statement that triggered fury in which he said during a speech Thursday that rape will continue as long as there are beautiful women.

Duterte – known primarily for these types of outrageous statements and for a brutal war against drug dealers, with allegations that his government has executed thousands of people in his war on narcotics – will be the first president of the Philippines to visit the country since ties were established in 1958.

In 2016 he likened his war against drugs to Hitler’s war against the Jews, though he later apologized for that remark. Reflecting awareness that Duterte’s visit has sparked controversy in Israel and abroad, the Foreign Ministry took the unusual step Friday of issuing a lengthy statement that read like an explanation as to why Israel will be hosting him.

