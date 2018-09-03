Monitor: Two Pro-Assad Fighters Killed in Suspected Israeli Strike in Syria

A photo taken from the rebel-held town of Douma shows flames rising in the distance which are believed to be coming from Damascus International Airport following an explosion early in the morning of April 27, 2017. It was not immediately clear if that blast that hit outside the airport was …
SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: At least two members of pro-government military forces were killed overnight in a string of explosions at a military airport near the Syrian capital, a monitoring group said on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Mazzeh airbase was hit by a “possible Israeli missile, which hit a munitions store setting off successive explosions.”

“It left two pro-regime fighters dead and wounded another 11, some of them in critical condition,” said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

