Monitor: Two Pro-Assad Fighters Killed in Suspected Israeli Strike in Syria

The Times of Israel reports: At least two members of pro-government military forces were killed overnight in a string of explosions at a military airport near the Syrian capital, a monitoring group said on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Mazzeh airbase was hit by a “possible Israeli missile, which hit a munitions store setting off successive explosions.”

“It left two pro-regime fighters dead and wounded another 11, some of them in critical condition,” said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

